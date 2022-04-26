Production of the highly anticipated Ford F-150 Lightning officially begins today and you can watch as the first Ford electric trucks roll off the production line right here.

According to Ford's YouTube video description:

April 26 marks the launch of the all-new, all-electric F-150® Lightning™ pickup, a milestone moment in America's shift to electric vehicles. Ford and UAW leaders will host F-150 Lightning customers and Ford employees at the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan to celebrate "Job 1" and the start of production for the first-ever full-size all-electric pickup to go on sale.

The F-150 Lightning production livestream begins at 1:30 PM Eastern.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

90 Photos

Ahead of the event, Ford has released some remarks, including this one from Executive Chari Bill Ford in which he likens production of the Lightning to a Model T type of moment:

“Today we celebrate the Model T moment for the 21st Century at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. The Rouge is where Ford perfected the moving assembly line, making it a fitting backdrop as we make history again. The stunning anticipation for F-150 Lightning is a credit to the work of our Ford engineers and designers, and the UAW team members who are building these trucks with pride.”

For Ford, the production of the F-150 Lightning is surely a big moment. The Lightning will join the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV as the only electric pickup trucks currently in production in the U.S.

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley commented:

“America’s real transition to electric vehicles starts now. F-150 Lightning is just the beginning of our ambitions for growth and leadership in digital, electric vehicles. We continue to expand our EV manufacturing footprint across the U.S., including the start of site preparation at BlueOval City, which will enable us to meet the ever-increasing customer demand for our exciting EV line-up.”

Ford says that it is on track to deliver more than 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026, equal to about one-third of the company’s global volume, on the way to 50% by 2030.