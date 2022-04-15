This article was written by EPG, a company that focuses on helping electric and autonomous vehicle clients hire the best people through our industry and product-specific staffing expertise. Contributors include Joe Rooney, CEO and co-founder, and Evie Sherrer, a talented recruiter.

A Guide to Becoming an Electric Vehicle Engineer – Part 3

At EPG, we match our clients in the electric and autonomous vehicle industry with people who are looking for their dream careers. Our recruiters often get asked questions like “How can I get into the EV industry?” or “How can I stand out from my peers when pursuing a job in emobility?”.

When it comes to electric vehicle recruitment and hiring the right engineers, there are several factors that companies and hiring managers look at. Using our EV staffing expertise, we put together a guide to assist people and students that are looking to join this ever-growing industry.

Part 3 – Career

Know the Different Career Options

It’s important to know you have options. If one role or specialty does not seem like a match for you, there are several other avenues that you can explore within the industry. Key positions include:

Battery Engineer

Controls Engineer

Design Engineer

Durability Engineer

Electrical Engineer

Embedded Systems Engineer

EV Charger Engineer

Functional Safety Engineer

Manufacturing Engineer

Powertrain Engineer

Test Engineer

Systems Engineer

Network

Build your network online and in person. There are many ways to do this. Start by adding connections that are already in the positions and at the companies that you are interested in. Engage them and learn about how they ended up where they are.

You can also join organizations or groups on LinkedIn to gather more information about the EV industry and potential career opportunities. Sharing posts from these groups can help draw attention to your profile.

Connecting with recruiters that work at specialized electric vehicle recruiting agencies, like EPG, is also a good way to learn about what types of positions are available and how you can get involved.

Speaking with engineers, joining organizations, and connecting with recruiters are also helpful in finding mentors. A good mentor is invaluable and can be paramount in making tough decisions and choosing the right path.

By following this guide, you should have a good idea of how to plan a course of action to become an engineer in the electric vehicle industry.