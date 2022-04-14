We may soon see another new product in Tesla's online store. The company applied for a trademark with the word mark "CYBERBACKPACK" on April 5, 2022. Interestingly, the word associated with the trademark filing was recently used by the Tesla fan who produced the video above.

If you haven't been keeping up with Tesla's products and trademarks, new filings never really come as a surprise, and they may not actually amount to anything. In fact, Tesla filed multiple trademark applications very recently. That said, the company did recently release a few pricey products that got peoples' attention, such as the Cyberwhistle and a $150 Giga Texas Belt Buckle.

Electrek notes that the Cyberbackpack trademark filing stood out since it applies to book bags and school bags. The publication shared the following text from the application:

“CYBERBACKPACK™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of book bags; school bags.”

According to Tesla fan and investor Sawyer Merritt, who shared the trademark on Twitter, Tesla already has some "Cyber-looking" bags available in its Tesla China Shop. However, while you might look at one of the bags and see the shape of the Tesla Cybertruck, the actual Cyberbackpack is much more distinctive, and there's no doubt it was designed to mirror the electric pickup truck.

As you'll learn from watching the video above, a Tesla fan using the YouTube channel Volty - The EV Channel designed a Tesla Cybertruck-inspired Cyberbackpack. He posted the video on March 12, 2022, well ahead of Tesla's trademark application.

The backpack in the video obviously looks like the Cybertruck, and it also has a built-in battery pack so people can charge their mobile devices. The Cyberbackpack is already available for purchase for $199 on a website created by the Tesla fan. The website describes the item as follows:

"The ultimate collector item. Inspired by Elon’s Cybertruck, the Cyberbackpack is the perfect backpack for you to express your creativity and love for the future. Made from a carbon-fiber exterior with a protective waterproof and scratch proof hardshell, the Cyberbackpack was designed for everyday use, while offering unmatched durability and technology including USB charging ports and a combination lock system."

According to Electrek, the Cyberbackpack maker hopes one day his creation will be made available on Tesla's online store. We'll have to wait and see how this situation all plays out.