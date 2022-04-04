We've found multiple GMC Hummer EV electric pickups trucks for sale on the duPont REGISTRY website. For those unaware, InsideEVs' parent company Motorsport Network recently acquired the duPont REGISTRY.

There's no contesting it, electric vehicles are typically pricier than similar gas-powered models. However, with many EVs, you may be able to save enough money on fuel and maintenance to make the upfront cost seem reasonable. That said, this may not be the case with every EV, especially if it's a very expensive launch edition model.

A private seller posted a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 for sale on the duPont REGISTRY website. The pricing is set at $285,999 (or best offer). While we thought the used Rivian R1T electric pickups were selling at a premium on the used market, these Hummer EVs are listed with even higher prices. However, to be clear, the GMC electric pickup truck has a higher starting price than the R1T when it's new, so it makes sense that people would try to get more for it on the pre-owned market.

The listing notes that the 2022 Hummer EV is equipped with every single available feature, including GM's home charger.

It's important to note that reservations for the Hummer EV Edition 1 are sold out. It's listed on GMC's website with an estimated MSRP of $110,295. If you order a new Hummer EV today, the cheapest option starts at $79,995, but the automaker estimates that it won't be delivering that model until the spring of 2024. You can also reserve the $99,995 version, which is the most similar option to the Edition 1 model. GMC says to expect delivery this fall 2022.

There is at least one other Hummer EV Edition 1 on the duPont REGISTRY website with the same $285,999 price, as well as others that specify the need to "call for price." Moving down the list, we found a few more with prices ranging from $250,000 to $275,000.

We'll ask the same questions we asked about the Rivian R1T. Will people spend this much money on a used GMC Hummer EV? Some of the expensive used R1Ts have already been sold. However, while we don't know the final selling prices, they were listed with prices ranging from $139,000 to $150,000 or more.

Would you drop nearly $300,000 on a pre-owned GMC Hummer EV Edition 1? If not, what do you think is a reasonable price considering the circumstances?