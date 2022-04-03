Cupra has launched two more variants of the Born hatchback, both of which offer improved performance and additional range. The cheaper Born e-Boost is powered by a 58 kWh battery pack that enables 264 miles of range and a 6.6 second 0-62 mph time. The more expensive version features a 77 kWh pack and offers a 340-mile range and 7 second 0-62 mph time.

Prices for the 58 kWh e-Boost start at £37,445 in the UK, meanwhile the 77 kWh variant will set you back £41,975 before options. Several trim levels are available, with V2 spec offering 19" alloys, heated front seats, a HUD setup and privacy glass. Upgrading to V3 trim results in 20" alloys, 12-way electronically adjustable bucket seats and a massage function.

Both models come standard with a 12" infotainment screen, a 5.3" digital instrument display, full LED exterior lighting and Dynamic Chassis Control. Each e-Boost model has 227 bhp and can charge at rates of up to 135 kW, with a 5-80% charge taking 36 minutes on the 77 kWh battery. Meanwhile, a full charge on an 11 kW home charger will take 7 hours 30 minutes.

The Cupra Born range currently starts at £34,715 for the base 58 kWh, non e-Boost model. It produces 201 bhp and sprints from 0-62 mph in 7.3 seconds.