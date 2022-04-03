Cupra has launched two more variants of the Born hatchback, both of which offer improved performance and additional range. The cheaper Born e-Boost is powered by a 58 kWh battery pack that enables 264 miles of range and a 6.6 second 0-62 mph time. The more expensive version features a 77 kWh pack and offers a 340-mile range and 7 second 0-62 mph time.

Prices for the 58 kWh e-Boost start at £37,445 in the UK, meanwhile the 77 kWh variant will set you back £41,975 before options. Several trim levels are available, with V2 spec offering 19" alloys, heated front seats, a HUD setup and privacy glass. Upgrading to V3 trim results in 20" alloys, 12-way electronically adjustable bucket seats and a massage function. 

Both models come standard with a 12" infotainment screen, a 5.3" digital instrument display, full LED exterior lighting and Dynamic Chassis Control. Each e-Boost model has 227 bhp and can charge at rates of up to 135 kW, with a 5-80% charge taking 36 minutes on the 77 kWh battery. Meanwhile, a full charge on an 11 kW home charger will take 7 hours 30 minutes.

The Cupra Born range currently starts at £34,715 for the base 58 kWh, non e-Boost model. It produces 201 bhp and sprints from 0-62 mph in 7.3 seconds.

More On Cupra

cupra born bjorn 1000km challenge Watch Cupra Born Get Tested In Bjørn's 1,000 Km Challenge
cupra new crossover gyor 2024 Cupra Previews New Plug-In Hybrid Crossover Coming In 2024
Ben O'Hare
By: Ben O'Hare
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com