According to a recent article by GM Authority, General Motors reportedly has a Tesla Model S Plaid on hand for benchmarking. The publication claims it has confirmed that the Plaid is actually part of the automaker's benchmarking process, which makes perfect sense considering GM's aggressive electric vehicle plans.

GM has promised 30 news EVs across the globe by 2025, and it has made it very clear those electric vehicles will come in all shapes and sizes, from a wide variety of vehicle classes. While sedans have fallen out of favor on our shores, and the Model S doesn't sell nearly as well as the Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, it's certainly a force to be reckoned with.

There's been plenty of talk of an eventual Corvette EV, and we do know that at least one of GM's 30 EVs is expected to have a sports car badge and sports car styling. Some suggest the automaker could focus on a fully electric high-performance Cadillac sedan or low-slung crossover. A Camaro EV would be fitting as well.

Tesla has proven that electric cars aren't just polarizing, green-friendly commuter cars, and that EVs can deliver exceptional overall performance. Now, the rest of the industry is following suit with a host of compelling electric cars and SUVs coming to market at a much quicker rate.

The Model S Plaid has a tri-motor all-wheel-drive setup that delivers 1,020 horsepower. It boasts a zero-to-60-mph time of just shy of 2 seconds in perfect conditions, a 9.23-second quarter-mile time, and a top speed of 200 mph. However, Tesla says the top speed must be unlocked via a software update, which hasn't yet happened.

In addition to the Plaid's performance specs, it also has more range than most EVs, and it's relatively efficient. Inside, the refreshed Model S is modern, spacious, and packed with technology. It features a controversial steering yoke, standard Autopilot, and much more. However, despite the Model S Plaid's $135,990 starting price, it's not as luxurious as its rivals.

GM Authority mentions that the automaker will probably design a Model S rival as a new Cadillac EV. To truly compete with Tesla's flagship car, competing automakers must strive to design a vehicle that offers exemplary performance, impressive efficiency, and the utmost practicality. Undercutting the Plaid's high sticker price would also offer a notable advantage. The publication shares:

"This upcoming Caddy will likely be one of the luxury marque’s new “low-roof entries,” which is one of several new Cadillac EV models outlined late in 2020. The other Cadillac EVs include an electrified variant of the popular Cadillac Escalade SUV, two new electrified crossovers, and the new Cadillac Celestiq halo sedan."

What do you think? Will GM eventually launch a Tesla Model S Plaid rival? Let us know what you expect in the comment section below.