The Volvo C40 Recharge noted a pretty good result in the latest Bjørn Nyland 1,000 km (621 miles) challenge, significantly better than the Volvo XC40 Recharge that was tested about 15 months earlier.

According to the video, the Volvo C40 Recharge with a 78 kWh battery completed the distance, at an average temperature of 10°C, in 10 hours and 35 minutes (after some time deductions). For reference, the XC40 Recharge did it in 12 hours and 15 minutes.

During the challenge, the car was charged a total of six times along the way, which means that after the initial 257 km (160 miles), the average distance between charging stops was 124 km (77 miles).

There might be several reasons that allow for the significantly improved time. First, the latest versions of Volvo/Polestar appear to be more efficient and can fast charge quicker - Bjørn Nyland consistently reported a charging power of about 150 kW. Another thing is that the C40 is more aerodynamic than the XC40, and the average temperature was a bit higher.

Earlier this month, the same car was range tested achieving 366 km (227 miles) at a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) and 255 km (158 miles) at a constant speed of 120 km/h (75 mph). The car was equipped with 19" winter tires.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 4-14°C (10°C on average)

Total time: 10 hours and 35 minutes

Average speed (total): 94.5 km/h (59 mph)

Average energy consumption: 288 Wh/km (463 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 6

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 143 km (89 miles)

Excluding the initial segment: 124 km (77 miles)

Total: 143 km (89 miles) Excluding the initial segment: 124 km (77 miles) Date / Notes: 26.03.2022

Charging stops: