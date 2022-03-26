The all-electric Volvo C40 Recharge is a coupe-style cousin of the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which suggests that its cargo potential will be on par or slightly below the XC40.

The results of the latest Bjørn Nyland humorous banana box test are quite interesting and partially surprising.

Just like in the case of XC40 (see the test here), the C40's frunk (front trunk) is too small to store even a single box, but it's handy for smaller items.

The trunk - as expected - is smaller than in the XC40 - due to the sloping roof, so the car was able to take 6 boxes (1 less than the XC40). No surprise here.

A big surprise is however that after folding the rear seats, Bjørn Nyland was able to fit 22 boxes inside, which is one more than the XC40 (21). It's a bit of a mystery why - maybe just a different layout of boxes or a different roof (glass/metal)?

Regardless of the details, the results are quite average for 2022, as there are many BEV models that can take 7-8 boxes in the trunk:

Results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats) for selected cars: