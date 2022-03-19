Hyundai reports 304,613 car sales globally in February 2022, which is 3.2% more than a year ago. The South Korean manufacturer noted that it's the first positive result in about eight months.

Last month, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale sales (closely related to production) tripled to *17,261 (up 208% year-over-year), which is about 5.5% of the total wholesale sales. The growth comes mostly from high volume sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

*Retail sales in South Korea plus wholesale sales (manufacturer level) outside South Korea, unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

**The Hyundai sales report includes sales numbers from the plants in South Korea, Europe (Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), and plants in China and India (both small numbers).

Both all-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) car sales more than tripled year-over-year, which is a very important sign.

The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales (FCV), counted separately, are - as usual - low.

Sales by powertrain type:

  • BEVs: 13,659 (up 203%)
  • PHEVs: 3,602 (up 230%)
  • Total plug-ins: 17,261 (up 208%)
  • FCVs: 652 (down 3%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – February 2022

external_image

So far this year, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale sales amounted to over 27,000 (up 122% year-over-year), which represents 4.6% of the total wholesale sales.

Sales by powertrain type YTD:

  • BEVs: 20,183 (up 96%)
  • PHEVs: 7,743 (up 243%)
  • Total plug-ins: 27,926 (up 122%)
  • FCVs: 1,020 (up 13%)
external_image

Model results

In February, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for the very first time crossed the 10,000 mark, reaching 10,214 units, after a surprising slowdown in January.

Model results (wholesale sales) last month (and year-to-date):

Hyundai reports also 2,739 retails Ioniq 5 sales in Europe and 2,555 in the US.

external_image

The hydrogen fuel cell model — NEXO — noted 652 sales (1,020 YTD), mostly in South Korea (650 and 969 YTD).

Genesis BEV sales exceeded 500 (almost 1,000 YTD).

