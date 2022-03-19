Hyundai reports 304,613 car sales globally in February 2022, which is 3.2% more than a year ago. The South Korean manufacturer noted that it's the first positive result in about eight months.
Last month, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale sales (closely related to production) tripled to *17,261 (up 208% year-over-year), which is about 5.5% of the total wholesale sales. The growth comes mostly from high volume sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
*Retail sales in South Korea plus wholesale sales (manufacturer level) outside South Korea, unaudited and on a preliminary basis.
**The Hyundai sales report includes sales numbers from the plants in South Korea, Europe (Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), and plants in China and India (both small numbers).
Both all-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) car sales more than tripled year-over-year, which is a very important sign.
The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales (FCV), counted separately, are - as usual - low.
Sales by powertrain type:
- BEVs: 13,659 (up 203%)
- PHEVs: 3,602 (up 230%)
- Total plug-ins: 17,261 (up 208%)
- FCVs: 652 (down 3%)
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – February 2022
So far this year, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale sales amounted to over 27,000 (up 122% year-over-year), which represents 4.6% of the total wholesale sales.
Sales by powertrain type YTD:
- BEVs: 20,183 (up 96%)
- PHEVs: 7,743 (up 243%)
- Total plug-ins: 27,926 (up 122%)
- FCVs: 1,020 (up 13%)
Model results
In February, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for the very first time crossed the 10,000 mark, reaching 10,214 units, after a surprising slowdown in January.
Model results (wholesale sales) last month (and year-to-date):
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 – 10,214 (12,317 YTD)
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 2,718 (6,648 YTD)
- Hyundai Tucson PHEV – 2,530 (5,269 YTD)
- Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV – 775 (1,590 YTD)
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 677 (1,147 YTD)
- Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In – 297 (884 YTD)
- Plug-ins in China (multiple models) – 7 (21 YTD)
- Plug-ins in India (Kona Electric) – 43 (50 YTD)
Hyundai reports also 2,739 retails Ioniq 5 sales in Europe and 2,555 in the US.
The hydrogen fuel cell model — NEXO — noted 652 sales (1,020 YTD), mostly in South Korea (650 and 969 YTD).
Genesis BEV sales exceeded 500 (almost 1,000 YTD).
