We've heard plenty of talk from Rivian about its goals for autonomous driving technology. However, this is one of the first videos we've seen that shows off the Rivian R1T's ability to "drive itself" on the highway.

The video comes from engineer, computer programmer, and entrepreneur Amin Hajihosseinlu, who has a small personal YouTube channel. According to Linkedin, Amin is Sr. Diagnosis Engineer at Rivian.

It seems he's only posted two videos about Rivian, the autonomous drive above, as well as a video from a few days earlier showing Rivian's office in San Jose, California, during which he briefly checks out the R1T electric pickup truck. We've embedded that video at the bottom of the article.

As you're likely already well aware, Tesla isn't the only automaker working on high-tech advanced driver-assist systems that will help "pilot" your car. The US electric automaker just seems to attract the most media attention, likely due to the fact that it's testing its technology on public roads with owners behind the wheel.

That said, many – if not most – automotive brands already offer their own versions of technologies that combine adaptive cruise control and various lane-keeping and evasive steering features to help their vehicles "drive themselves," though there's no truly self-driving production car available today.

In the video above, Amin is on the highway in California demonstrating the R1T's ability to pilot itself without constant human intervention. This isn't to say that there won't be disengagements to that interventions aren't necessary, however.

As you can see at the beginning of the video, the truck notes on the dashboard display that the driver must keep their hands on the steering wheel. However, Amin makes it clear that he's not immediately touching the wheel or the pedals as the electric truck proceeds on its route.

As is expected, it's not long before the R1T begins alerting Amin that he must have his hands on the steering wheel, though a quick tug on the wheel temporarily stops the alerts. When the truck begins to head around a tighter highway curve, the alerts begin again.

While there's nothing earth-shattering to see here, it goes to show that some of today's cars are already capable of "assisting" in everyday driving, but only with the attention and interaction of a human driver.

