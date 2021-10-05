Rivian’s IPO filing continues to reveal interesting details about the EV startup’s plans for the future.

When filing for an initial public offering (IPO) on October 1, the company had to disclose the S-1 document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), revealing financial and preorder information.

For example, we learned that Rivian posted a net loss of $994 million in the first half of this year and racked up 48,390 preorders for the R1T truck and R1S SUV in the US and Canada.

The S-1 filing also hinted at plans for an autonomous driving system and a potential subscription model. In the document, Rivian estimated its lifetime revenue (LTR) potential for consumer and commercial vehicles at $67,900 and $64,600, respectively. It also shared its LTR estimates for software-enabled services for consumer vehicles.

“We assume the LTR opportunity from software to be $15,500. This is comprised of autonomous driving capabilities of $10,000, and a monthly subscription plan for infotainment, connectivity, diagnostics, and other services valued at $5,500, based on publicly disclosed industry benchmarks.” Rivian’s SEC S-1 filing

The takeaway from this is that the autonomous driving capability will cost $10,000 (exactly what Tesla charges for its Full Self-Driving suite), while the subscriptions of membership fees for infotainment and other connectivity-based services could be $5,500 over 10 years per vehicle.

For comparison’s sake, Tesla also offers FSD as a subscription service for $99–$199 a month and a Premium Connectivity subscription plan, which includes live traffic visualizations, satellite-view maps, and in-car video streaming services, for $10 a month.

Rivian’s SAE Level 3 autonomous driving tech is expected to use the hardware installed for the R1S and R1T’s Driver+ system, a suite of Level 2 active safety features that assist drivers on the road. Driver+ utilizes 11 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, 5 radars, and a high-precision GPS antenna.