GMC has started deliveries of the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup in December 2021, although only one vehicle was shipped that month.

Since then, production at GM’s Factory Zero in Detroit-Hamtramck has picked up and we've started to see Hummer EVs being shipped to customers. We've even learned of the first Hummer EV flip (at least that we know of), with a Michigan owner selling his brand-new Edition 1 truck the other day for a whopping $310,000.

A 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup would set you back just over $110,000 from the factory, but the thing is this limited launch series is sold out. The 3X trim will become available in fall 2022, but even this less powerful variant (830 hp compared to the Edition 1's 1,000 hp) carries an MSRP of $99,995 before destination.

Is the Hummer EV worth one hundred grand or even more? Well, that's a big yes judging by this review from Daily Motor. The Edition 1 truck in the video is a production model that had just been delivered at the time of filming, showing only 50-something miles on the odometer.

The weather was cold and there was a lot of snow in Michigan when this video was shot, which makes things more interesting given the Hummer EV's tri-motor AWD powertrain and the Extreme Off-Road Package that was fitted to this Edition 1 truck.

The Hummer EV has no issue tackling deep snow thanks to its massive ride height, the Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT all-terrain tires, front e-lockers and virtual rear lockers (even though they weren't necessary during filming), ball spline half shafts, and skid plates.

Factor in the rear-wheel steering that gives this massive electric truck a ridiculously small turning circle, Crab Mode, air suspension and many more bells and whistles, and it's very hard to imagine what else GMC could have fitted to the Hummer EV to make it more alluring. It's also very comfortable, insanely quick, and really fun to drive for a truck of this size.

This 9,063-pound truck may be the least efficient EV on the market right now—it averaged 0.7 miles/kWh during this drive—but it's hard to find a cooler truck at the moment, be it all-electric or ICE powered. Think we're exaggerating? Make sure you watch this POV video review before forming an opinion.