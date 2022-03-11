It's the time of year again when we get to report on an influx of incoming awards from various organizations and automotive publications across the globe. While Tesla has proven to be a consistent winner of such awards, new EV rivals have been stepping up. However, in the case of Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) 2022 Brand Image Awards, the US electric automaker dominates the luxury segment.

Tesla was named KBB's Best Overall Luxury Brand for 2022, and it's the third year in a row the brand has won the award. Some car fans will certainly find this surprising since Tesla isn't considered a luxury brand in the eyes of all car shoppers. However, its cars are premium, futuristic, and expensive, so it arguably makes sense on many levels.

Not only did Tesla take home the top award for luxury vehicles, but it also earned awards for Best Value Luxury Brand and Most Refined Luxury Brand. Other luxury brands earning awards this year from KKB were Lexus, with one award, and Porsche with two. KBB named 13 total award winners for 2022, with six in the luxury segment, and Tesla grabbed three in total.

Tesla isn't judged against non-luxury vehicles by KBB and most other publications. However, it is important to note that Honda also racked up three KBB Brand Image Awards for 2022. It was the only other automaker to earn three awards, and interestingly, they're the same three awards as Tesla's, though without the "Luxury" designation. Other mainstream brands featured are Dodge with one award, and Subaru with two.

According to Kelley Blue Book:

"The Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards recognize automakers whose model lines of cars, trucks, and SUVs create enthusiasm among shoppers. Brand image isn’t just about consumers being aware that a brand exists. The automakers that are awarded here have brand images that can excite and attract new car shoppers. And doing this is essential when it comes to success in the marketplace."

Whether or not you're a Tesla fan, you may be able to understand why KBB would choose the electric automaker as the one with the top luxury brand image. Tesla is in the news constantly, and more and more people are becoming familiar with the automaker. The brand certainly stands out among other automakers, and its image is unique.

While Tesla's vehicles are expensive, it still earned the luxury award for Best Value. Keep in mind, many traditional luxury vehicles are more expensive than at least some of Tesla's lineup.

Moreover, when compared to most EVs, the brand offers more range, more innovative standard features, and better performance, not to mention its own proprietary Supercharger network, over-the-air software updates, and much more.

As far as being the Most Refined Luxury Brand, KBB simply writes:

"Tesla adheres to the clean, elegant approach."

The publication is crediting Tesla for its modern, minimalist, and simple interiors. To many, Tesla's barebones cabins aren't as luxurious or user-friendly as that of luxury rivals'. However, it seems the vast majority of people who own a Tesla and are familiar with the minimalist approach would disagree.