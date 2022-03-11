Lucid Motors, today posted the first of ten videos in its new YouTube series, Tech Talks. The California-based EV startup is using the series to explain how its technology is unique and in fact, industry-leading.

Episode one premiered today with Lucid Motors’ CEO and CTO, Peter Rawlinson offering a quick lesson in energy before diving into the details about what makes the company's battery packs unique and special.

The Lucid Air is Motor Trend’s Car of the Year in 2022

Rawlinson starts off with a short lesson in physics and explains a little about how energy and power works. He explains horsepower and its relationship to a kilowatt, as well as kilowatt-hours (kWh) which is how we measure the amount of energy stored in an EVs battery pack.

Rawlinson then walks over to a Lucid Air skateboard and explains why the aluminum-intensive Lucid Electric Advanced Platform (LEAP) is so special.

I hear you say lots of people claim that they've got skateboard platforms and skateboard architecture, what's so special about this? Well, the difference is that this truly embodies the space concept. The space concept that really differentiates Lucid Air from the competition - Peter Rawlinson, CEO & CTO, Lucid Motors

The LEAP allows for more passenger space by reducing the size of the powertrain components creating the "most volumetrically power-dense system available today". Rawlinson then explained the difference in the two different battery pack options for the Air, with the smaller battery pack featured in the Air Pure allowing for increased legroom for rear passengers.

The Lucid Air Pure is the base model and will be available later this year. Pricing starts at $77,400 before incentives and according to Lucid, it will have a range of 406 miles and 480 hp.

Lucid's Space Concept design

Rawlinson then dives into Lucid's unique battery heating/cooling system before he spends the rest of the video explaining not only his company's advanced battery tech but also general battery knowledge.

He does so in a way in such a relatable way that even those with absolutely no battery knowledge before watching this should understand the basics of how batteries, voltage, and thermal management systems work.

Lucid Tech Talks series schedule:

Episode Expert Battery Tech Peter Rawlinson, CEO & CTO Wunderbox Eric Bach, SVP of Product/Chief Engineer Space Concept Peter Rawlinson, CEO & CTO Drive Unit Part 1: Motor Peter Rawlinson, CEO & CTO Emad Dlala, VP of Powertrain Drive Unit Part 2: Inverter Eric Bach, SVP of Product/Chief Engineer Drive Unit Part 3: Transmission Peter Rawlinson, CEO & CTO Body Structures Peter Rawlinson, CEO & CTO Lighting Technology Eric Bach, SVP of Product/Chief Engineer Jean-Charles Monnet, Technical fellow/Aerodynamics Aerodynamics Derek Jenkins, SVP of Design and Brand Suspension Peter Rawlinson, CEO & CTO

Lucid did release the schedule of topics for the entire Tech Talks series, but not the dates they will be posted. We'll keep an eye out and make sure to post all the videos in the series.

If the rest of the series is even close to as informative and entertaining as the premiere episode is, you won't want to miss any of them. Check out the video and let us know if you are as impressed with Rawlinson's tutorial as we are in the comment section below.

