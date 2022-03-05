During the 2022 CEO Investor Day virtual event, Kia announced a plan to expand the GT high-performance lineup to all of its battery-electric vehicle models.

The first GT BEV will be the upcoming Kia EV6 GT, shown in March 2021. It's the top-of-the-line version of the EV6, ready to race with some of the most expensive sports cars (see video above).

"Kia will also focus on providing differentiated design for its products and expanding high performance model offerings. Beginning with the launch of the EV6 GT high performance model, Kia plans to expand the GT line-up to all BEV models."

At the time, the company announced that the Kia EV6 GT will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds, thanks to a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system rated at up to 430 kW and 740 Nm of torque.

For reference, the regular Kia EV6 with a 77.4 kWh battery and an all-wheel-drive system has up to 239 kW of power and 605 Nm of torque. It's good enough to accelerate 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds or so.

2022 Kia EV6 in the US:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19" RWD 58 232 mi

(373 km) 8.0 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19" RWD 77.4 310 mi

(499 km) 7.2 115 mph

(185 km/h) 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 19" AWD 77.4 274 mi

(441 km) 5.1 117 mph

(188 km/h)

While the Kia EV6 GT is just around the corner, next year Kia will introduce a new flagship EV9 model - a large SUV. If all new BEVs are expected to get the GT version, the EV9 GT potentially will follow shortly.

Kia EV6 GT

Kia EV6 GT specs: