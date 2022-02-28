Volkswagen is planning on launching two smaller electric vehicles, expected to be called the ID.2 and the ID.2 X, with the latter believed to be the production version of the ID.Life concept. The manufacturer is reportedly looking to market these two new models starting from €20,000 or around $22,500.

Our colleagues from Motor1.com Italy created this rendering of the upcoming ID.2 X to preview the look of the upcoming crossover, expected to hit production in 2025 or 2026. The study had some very production-ready looking design cues, but at the same time we spotted some elements.

One of these elements is the concept’s front grille, which has been replaced in the rendering with something more believable, complete with a pair of actual headlights, with DRLs mimicking the study’s. It also gained a real opening for air to go through the lower part of the bumper.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.Life Concept at IAA 2021

11 Photos

Mirrors, some plastic cladding on the lower part of the doors and graphics on the C-pillar add to the production look, as do the more production-like wheels. The concept had cameras instead of traditional side mirrors, but we don’t think those will reach production, although they can't be excluded as a possibility at this point.

Underpinning the ID.2 and ID.2 X will be a pared down and shortened version of VW’s MEB platform, specifically designed for city car applications. There is also a good chance that unlike other larger MEB-based models, these new smaller models will be front-wheel drive, at least in their base specifications. The concept had a 231 horsepower motor and a 57 kWh battery pack giving it a claimed range of 249 miles (400 km).