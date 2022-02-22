The 1,020-horsepower Tesla Model X Plaid is the world's quickest and most powerful production SUV, and the cool thing about it is it's also a six-seat family car that can do family car stuff every day of the week when the owner is not drag racing supercars.

Speaking of drag racing, DragTimes recently tested a Model X Plaid at the Palm Beach International Raceway with the goal of setting a new quarter-mile record for a production SUV.

Before taking it to the drag strip, the owner tested his Model X Plaid on the street and managed to set a quarter-mile time of 9.8 seconds, so the expectations were that the electric SUV would do shave at least one tenth of a second off that time on the sticky surface of the drag strip.

In the very first run, DragTimes' Brooks Weisblat managed to hit 9.75 seconds at 144.88 mph (0.15 seconds below Tesla's claimed quarter-mile time), with the VBOX also showing a 0-60 mph time of 2.3 seconds—undercutting the official 0-60 time by 0.2 seconds.

Even more mind-boggling is the 60-130 mph time of 5.26 seconds, which is similar to what a McLaren 720S supercar can achieve on a good day.

Unfortunately, during the second and third runs, the track's timing system did not work, so Brooks will have to return another time to attempt an even quicker quarter-mile run—he reckons the Model X Plaid feels like a 9.5-second car.

For those of you who want more numbers from that first run, the Model X covered the 1/8 mile in 6.43 seconds at 115.82 mph and went from 110 mph to 150 mph in just 5.35 seconds.

For our European readers, the Model X Plaid went from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.73 seconds, 100-200 km/h in 4.53 seconds, and 0-200 km/h in 7.27 seconds.