Faraday Future has had its ups and downs ever since it showed the FF 91 model back in 2018, but now it says it is finally going to reveal the production intent model. This will take place two days from now, on February 23, at 7:00 PM ET (4:00 PM PST) and we will see how much the vehicle has evolved since it was last shown.

As a reminder, the FF 91 is a large crossover type vehicle measuring 206.5 inches (5.25 meters) in length, riding on a 89.8-inch (2,29-meter) wheelbase. It has a very roomy interior where the manufacturer wants to put as many as 11 displays, the biggest of which being a 27-inch screen for rear passengers; front occupants are treated to a smaller 17-inch screen.

In terms of specs, the FF 91 has up to 1,050 horsepower and 1,328 pound-feet (1,800 Nm) of torque thanks to a three-motor configuration. The manufacturer says that it sprints to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds, while its top speed is 155 mph (250 km/h).

Faraday Future is targeting an EPA range of 378 miles (608 km) for the FF 91, with quite a large 130 kWh battery pack. Its on-board charger is said to provide 15 kW, while if you hook it up to a DC fast charger, it will draw up to 200 kW and charge at a rate of over 200 miles per hour.

These specs may be subject to change, though, and we will find out on Wednesday when the production intent model is shown (and hopefully detailed). Our own Tom Moloughney went for a ride in an FF 91 prototype around two years ago and this is what he had to say.