Just over a year ago, we told you that the DeLorean DMC 12 may make a return to market as a fully electric vehicle. Now, it appears the early plans may become a reality, as the company with official rights to the DeLorean name aims to launch an all-electric DeLorean DMC in 2021.

The original DeLorean Motor Company no longer exists, though there is still a DeLorean Motor Company, which isn't affiliated with the car's original maker. According to Autocar, as the story goes, former British engineer Stephen Wynne acquired the rights to the DeLorean name way back in 1995. The "new" DeLorean company is considered the world's largest source for DeLorean parts and repairs.

Wynne started making plans back in 1997 to relaunch the DeLorean DMC in small batches, though its original engine was no longer an option. At that time, it was assumed that perhaps the future DeLorean DMC could be electrified.

Now, DeLorean Motor Company has teased the modernized, fully electric DMC in a recent tweet.

As you can see, there's not yet much information. The reimagined DMC will be called the DeLorean EVolved. All we really know at this point is that it will be a luxury sports car featuring an electric powertrain.

Autocar reminds us that last year, Italdesign posted a teaser image that's similar to the car in the recent video above. Rumors suggest that Italdesign may be collaborating with DeLorean Motor Company on the upcoming EV.

Interestingly, according to the publication, Italdesign has entered into an official partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering. Autocar says the partnership will focus on "an open-source EV platform for manufacturers of low-volume cars."

Will it really come to be? What's your take on the possibility of a modern and fully electric DeLorean DMC? Start a conversation in the comment section below.