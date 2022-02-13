In the latest episode of Munro Live, Sandy Munro visited Rivian and had an opportunity to not only check the Rivian R1T but also talk with Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.

We must admit that it was quite an interesting interview, intertwined with an overview of the R1T all-electric pickup interior, multiple unique features, and a test drive with some substantial acceleration.

According to the video, the presented vehicle had VIN number 1187. Rivian is currently ramping up production of the R1T. Last month, we heard rumors about almost 200 units per week, which would suggest that now a few thousand were made so far. At 2:10, we can see a line of almost 20 new trucks in a parking lot.

Sandy Munro appears to be impressed with the vehicle and a high number of smart solutions. He noted that Rivian did not go cheap on the R1T. Some of the features, like the gate and bed cover, are more expensive than average.

Probably later this year, Munro and Associates will take one of the R1Ts for a full teardown. The Rivian R1T is the first modern all-electric pickup, with an interesting quad-motor powertrain and double-floor battery, which alone would make worth conducting a research project.

