In the latest episode of Munro Live, Sandy Munro visited Rivian and had an opportunity to not only check the Rivian R1T but also talk with Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.
We must admit that it was quite an interesting interview, intertwined with an overview of the R1T all-electric pickup interior, multiple unique features, and a test drive with some substantial acceleration.
According to the video, the presented vehicle had VIN number 1187. Rivian is currently ramping up production of the R1T. Last month, we heard rumors about almost 200 units per week, which would suggest that now a few thousand were made so far. At 2:10, we can see a line of almost 20 new trucks in a parking lot.
Sandy Munro appears to be impressed with the vehicle and a high number of smart solutions. He noted that Rivian did not go cheap on the R1T. Some of the features, like the gate and bed cover, are more expensive than average.
Probably later this year, Munro and Associates will take one of the R1Ts for a full teardown. The Rivian R1T is the first modern all-electric pickup, with an interesting quad-motor powertrain and double-floor battery, which alone would make worth conducting a research project.
Gallery: Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T specs:
- Range:
EPA: 314 miles (505 km)
400+ miles (644+ km) version (2023)
250+ mile (402+ km) affordable version to follow
- battery capacity of about 135 kWh
9 modules, 2170-type cylindrical cells (7,776), supplied by Samsung SDI
voltage: 216-459 V; capacity: 360 Ah
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.0 seconds
- quad motor, all-wheel drive
four asynchronous motors (one per wheel for full torque vectoring)
- system output of up to about 562 kW
(four motors - 162-163 kW each for a raw total of 650 kW)
- on-board charger: 11.5 kW (AC Level 2); up to 25 miles of range per hour of charge
- DC fast charging: up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes (up to 210 kW)
- wading depth: 3+ ft (more than 0.91 m)
- curb weight: 6,949 lbs (3,152 kg)
- towing capacity: up to 11,000 lbs (4,990 kg)
About this article