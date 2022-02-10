When we first saw the brand new Mercedes-Benz EQE right alongside the EQS at IAA 2021, it struck us just how similar the two vehicles looked inside and out. In fact, probably even the most savvy car person would have a hard time telling which is which at a glance, and yet Mercedes says the EQE actually feels different and it has its own character.

This is what the head of the EQE project explained to Autogefuhl’s Thomas in theis first ride video. Thomas was not allowed to drive the car, but he was in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle and he was able to try out and experience many of its new and unusual features.

He looks at the new feature that allows the passenger to watch a YouTube video on the third screen and the audio feed can be directed to a pair of Mercedes headphones so as not to disturb or distract the driver. In fact, if the driver turns their head towards the third screen (located in front of the passenger) for more than five seconds, the screen will actually stop playing the video to further limit the level of distraction.

Thomas does experience the acceleration in the EQE 350, the base rear-wheel drive, single-motor version of the model. It has a permanent-magnet synchronous AC motor whose peak output of 288 hp and 391 lb-ft (562 Nm) is good enough for an acceleration time to 60 mph (96 km/h) of 5.5 seconds.

Watching this video, no matter how hard the Mercedes representative tries to explain that the EQE is not a smaller EQS, pretty much everything points in that direction. And it’s not just a feeling, both vehicles are very closely related mechanically - probably the biggest difference aside from the size (around 10.6 inches/27 cm in overall length) is that one is a sedan (the EQE) and the other a hatchback (the EQS).