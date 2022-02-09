BMW USA is set to feature its all-new fully electric iX SUV during the upcoming Super Bowl. And, as expected, the commercial aims to be unique and entertaining.

Whether or not you're a fan of American football, you may be planning to tune into the big game on Sunday, February 13, at 6:30 PM, when the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Perhaps you've picked a favorite or placed a bet, or maybe you're just excited to watch some of the best TV commercials of the year.

Last year, we started to see an influx of EV commercials during the Super Bowl, which came as a bit of a surprise since, prior to that, commercials about electric cars were few and far between.

Tesla doesn't advertise in a traditional sense, and it certainly doesn't make TV commercials. Moreover, it wasn't that long ago that rival automakers remained focused on advertising gas-powered cars. However, the times are changing, and most of the car ads we've seen lately feature electric vehicles.

It's important to note that these ad spots are ridiculously expensive, so the fact that legacy automakers are investing in them could arguably be proof that their plans for an electric future have become a reality, and those plans are now worth sharing with one of the largest TV audiences across the globe.

That said, BMW features Zeus, the king of the gods of Mount Olympus, as well as his wife Hera. In the commercial, Zeus has retired to Palm Springs. BMW writes:

"Retiring from Mount Olympus to Palm Springs, Zeus is underwhelmed by all earthly electric things and becomes a shell of his former self."

Just as it seems "all hope is lost," Hera reveals the BMW iX to her husband, in an attempt to help him "reclaim his spark."

BMW adds that the dual-motor all-wheel-drive high-performance BMW iX SUV delivers a whopping 610 horsepower and up to 811 pound-feet of torque. It can tackle a zero-to-60-mph sprint in as little as 3.6 seconds. According to the automaker, the iX has an estimated range of 280 miles.

