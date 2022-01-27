Kia just announced that it will be making a return to the Super Bowl this year in an effort to promote its all-new, fully electric 2022 EV6, which should be available in the US in about two weeks.

The South Korean automaker says the EV6 is the first model it will be launching as part of its Plan S strategy, which shifts the brand's primary focus to electrified vehicles. The automaker also notes that we should expect to see the EV6 in US showrooms in early 2022.

Kia calls the EV6 – which shares a platform with the popular and highly rated Hyundai Ioniq 5 – its first "dedicated electric vehicle." The brand used to sell a fully electric version of the Soul in the states, and it currently offers the Niro crossover in a battery-electric configuration.

That said, the EV6 was built as an electric crossover from the ground up, rather than the aforementioned vehicles, which are also available as gas-powered cars. Kia also offers the Niro and the larger Sorento SUV in plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) configurations.

So why the robot puppy?

Kia points out that along with "supporting the Super Bowl LVI campaign," it's participating in the Accelerate The Good Program. As part of the program, Kia has partnered with Petfinder Foundation, a charitable pet adoption organization.

The automaker says it will reveal more details closer to the big game. Kia America's vice president of marketing Russell Wager shared via the press release:

“Kia’s 13th Super Bowl advertisement is the centerpiece of a comprehensive marketing campaign which will include digital, social, out-of-home and a very special new CSR program in partnership with The Petfinder Foundation."

While US customers aren't yet taking delivery of the 2022 Kia EV6, our own Andrei Nedelea recently spent some quality time with the car (link above), which he says is "hard not to like." In addition, Tom Moloughney is currently enjoying his time behind the wheel of the new Kia crossover, and he'll be sharing all the details with our readers soon.

Finally, Kyle Conner previously produced a video for our InsideEVs US YouTube channel after touring and driving a 2022 Kia EV6 prototype. You can check out that article by clicking here, though we've embedded the video below: