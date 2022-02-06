2021 was a remarkable year for Tesla. The firm delivered almost 1 million vehicles, and successfully launched the best-selling Model Y in mainland Europe and China. But in order to keep up with that strong growth, their Supercharger network also needed to increase in size.

Tesla has now released an updated version of their Supercharger map to reflect said changes. 8,221 new Superchargers were installed last year, meanwhile 912 new stations were opened. This means the total number of Superchargers grew to 31,498 whilst the overall number of stations now stands at 3,476.

That equals a year-over-year growth of 35%, which is still far behind Tesla's year-over-year sales growth (87%). Also, the automaker has started opening up their network to other non-Tesla EVs in Europe and is mulling over doing so globally.

However, the updated map shows plenty of planned Superchargers that are set to open this year in more rural locations, particularly in Canada. Factored in with the strong growth of other charging networks such as Electrify America / Canada in NA and Ionity over in Europe, we aren't expecting a shortage of public chargers anytime soon.