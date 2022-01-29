Alpine's upcoming electric crossover will be called the GT X-Over and will enter production in 2025 at the firm's Dieppe plant. The marque, a Renault subdivision, is desperate to stay relevant in the electric era and, like Lotus, is looking to diversify from small petrol sports cars into more mainstream electric vehicles.

The GT X-Over will be based off the same architecture as the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric and will be the first of three all-electric vehicles that will transform Alpine into an EV-only brand. It will feature the Mégane E-Tech Electric's single 215 bhp motor at the front but "will have a big surprise" at the rear. Hence it will likely be AWD and have over 430 bhp.

A performance-oriented crossover aimed at the more premium end of the market, the GT X-Over should go toe-to-toe with the upcoming Porsche Macan EV as well as the Tesla Model Y Performance and Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. Given Renault as a whole have no plans to re-enter the US market, the odds of any of Alpine's sporty EVs reaching North American shores are slim.

Alpine's Dieppe factory is undergoing a major transformation to prepare it for the electric era, and has been renamed the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé - in honor of the man who founded the brand in 1955, some 20 years before it was sold on to Renault.

