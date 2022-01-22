As you may have heard, numerous Model Ys have started appearing in the lots around the partially-finished Tesla Giga Austin. According to reports Giga Austin has started test production of the Y, meaning first customer cars should be ready by the end of Q1 2022.

Only a small number of Texas-built Model Ys will be ready this quarter, but it paves the way for a serious production ramp up through the rest of 2022. Crucially, Giga Austin Model Ys will be the first to feature Tesla's new structural battery pack and 4680 battery cells. However, sources within are now indicating initially some Giga Austin Model Ys may revert to the existing 2170 cell setup as the chip shortage continues.

The Model Y is the most in-demand vehicle Tesla sells, despite its $60,990 starting price. Almost 200,000 units were sold last year in the US alone according to a number of analysts (Tesla only releases sales figures for the 3 & Y combined).

The launch of a right-hand drive Model Y in 2022 and continued expansion in Asia and Europe via Giga Shanghai and Giga Berlin should see Tesla deliver over 1.5 million cars globally this year. Giga Austin will play a key role in achieving this by easing North America's dependence on Tesla's Fremont plant.