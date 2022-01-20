Chevrolet made a lot of people happy when it revealed the fully-electric version of its popular Silverado pickup and people are already imagining how the BEV truck would look in certain roles. This rendering portrays it as a police vehicle, complete with lights, classic black and white livery and we have to admit it looks pretty cool.

It’s really not that far-fetched to think that this vehicle will find uses in various police roles, since more and more pickups have been added to police fleets over the last decade and particularly in recent years. The rendering comes from the dedicated Silverado EV Forum and it hints at the fact that the police Silverado EV would be based on a pared down fleet version of the vehicle.

You can tell this by the wheels that are not alloys, as well as the unpainted door handles and mirrors. These touches, combined with the lights and livery really give this vehicle a purposeful, no-nonsense look - you would immediately pull over if you saw this with all its lights on behind you...

Although it would probably not be used as a typical patrol vehicle, since police pickups usually have very specific tasks, such as being part of road blocks, emergency response in hard-to-reach off-road places, as well as removing debris from a crime scene or carrying big and heavy pieces of evidence.

The Chevy Silverado EV was revealed late last year and it won praise thanks to its impressive specs, but also the way it looks. It is said to have up to 664 horsepower, it can carry a maximum payload of 1,300 pounds, tow up to 10,000 pound and offer a maximum one-charge range of up to 400 miles. It is a rival for the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Rivian R1T or the Tesla Cybertruck.