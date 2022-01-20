Electric pickups from China? Well, it might be the case sooner rather than later, especially since we already heard rumors about a project under Geely's wings in November 2021.

This week, a few images have emerged, which - according to Greg Kable - present an electric-powered, double-cab pickup truck from Geely's commercial vehicle brand, Farizon Auto.

The vehicle is camouflaged so we can't really say much about it. According to the report, it might be the Chinese answer to the Ford F-150 Lightning.

"Geely's commercial vehicle brand, Farizon, is taking aim at the @Ford F150 Lightning with an electric-powered, double-cab pick-up truck. Sources in China confirm it is based on a new ladder-frame chassis developed specifically for electric commercial vehicles."

We guess that Geely will utilize in this new model its latest EV-related tech, which is a foundation for the new and quickly growing Zeekr brand.

At this point, it's too early to say anything, but it's obvious that the Chinese manufacturers intend to be present in all vehicle segments - pickups will be no exception.

The introduction of an EV outside China, specifically in North America, is a different story, but who knows?

Even if it will be only for China, it will be interesting to compare its specs with the models offered in the U.S. Let's stay tuned for more news on that project in 2022.