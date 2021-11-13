Geely is expected to launch a new premium pickup brand that could compete with products like the Rivian R1T.

According to cls.cn (via CnEVPost), Geely has already spun off its pickup truck business from Geely's commercial vehicle group and in the near future might come out with a new brand.

The first all-electric pickup might be introduced as early as in the second half of 2022.

At this point, it's not clear to us whether Geely is simply developing an EV pickup for the Chinese market or if it would be a true global model that would be offered also in the U.S.

Let's recall that Geely already owns Volvo and Polestar, which are both selling electric cars globally. The company has recently launched also a new Zeekr premium car brand.

Gallery: Zeekr 001

29 Photos

Geely hannounced on November 1, 2021 its new strategic plan - Smart Geely 2025 Strategy, with a goal to increase vehicle sales to 3.65 million annually (10,000 per day) from 2025. That would be significantly more than 1.32 million in 2020.

Geely total (Geely, Lynk & Co, Geometry and Zeekr): 3.65 million by 2025

Zeekr brand: 650,000 EVs by 2025

Important is that about 600,000 vehicles annually will be sold overseas by 2025, but there is no mention of the U.S. specifically.

"Over the next five years, Geely will launch more than 25 new smart vehicle products, opening the doors to a new era of smart mobility. Geely Auto will release more than 10 intelligent and electrified models powered by Leishen Power hybrid powertrain solutions.

Geometry brand will launch at least 5 new models starting from 2022 developed on pure electric platforms and the SEA architecture for the mainstream market segment.

Lynk & Co will launch more than 5 new smart models, further diversifying its product range.

In 2023, Geely Auto Group will launch a new battery swapping mobility brand and 5 new smart battery swapping pure electric models, providing users with new options for intelligent zero-emission mobility. Earlier in the year, Geely announced that by 2025, the Group would achieve 3.65 million units in annual sales across the Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Geometry, and Zeekr brands. The premium electric vehicle brand Zeekr alone would contribute 650,000 units in annual sales by 2025. Geely sales goals are not limited to China – by 2025, the Group aims to achieve exceed 600,000 in overseas sales."

An interesting thing is that Geely bets also on the battery swapping technology - 5,000 stations to be deployed across 100 cities in China by 2025. Around 100 are already installed.