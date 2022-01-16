Two Tesla models appear to be among the top 20 best-selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2021: the Model Y and Model 3.
The top 20 list, released by Reuters earlier this month, does not include Tesla, because the manufacturer releases only global sales numbers - 936,172 in 2021 (including 911,208 Model 3/Y and 24,964 Model S/X).
However, according to registration data, we know that the Model 3 and Model Y were well above 100,000 each, and that was back in October.
According to Troy Teslike's estimates, Tesla actually should be included:
- Tesla Model Y: 186,575
- Tesla Model 3: 150,654
- Tesla Model S/X: 23,687
- Tesla total in the U.S.: 360,916
Now, let's take a look at Reuters' list, based on data released by automakers - but with included Tesla estimated sales:
- Ford F-Series P/U: 726,004
- Ram P/U: 569,388
- Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U: 529,765
- Toyota RAV4: 407,739
- Honda CR-V: 361,271
- Toyota Camry: 313,795
- Nissan Rogue: 285,602
- Jeep Grand Cherokee: 264,444
- Toyota Highlander: 264,128
- Honda Civic: 263,787
- Toyota Tacoma: 252,520
- Toyota Corolla: 248,993
- GMC Sierra P/U: 248,924
- Ford Explorer: 219,871
- Jeep Wrangler: 204,610
- Honda Accord: 202,676
- Tesla Model Y: 186,575
- Chevrolet Equinox: 165,323
- Tesla Model 3: 150,654
- Ford Escape: 145,415
- Nissan Sentra: 127,861
- Hyundai Elantra: 124,422
As we can see, the Tesla Model Y potentially should be the #17 best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2021, while the Tesla Model 3 would be potentially at #19.
Even if the real numbers would be slightly lower than estimates, the two should be still within the top 20 (above 127,861) we assume.
The Tesla brand was recently classified as second in the premium/luxury segment, not far behind BMW.
