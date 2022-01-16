Two Tesla models appear to be among the top 20 best-selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2021: the Model Y and Model 3.

The top 20 list, released by Reuters earlier this month, does not include Tesla, because the manufacturer releases only global sales numbers - 936,172 in 2021 (including 911,208 Model 3/Y and 24,964 Model S/X).

However, according to registration data, we know that the Model 3 and Model Y were well above 100,000 each, and that was back in October.

According to Troy Teslike's estimates, Tesla actually should be included:

  • Tesla Model Y: 186,575
  • Tesla Model 3: 150,654
  • Tesla Model S/X: 23,687
  • Tesla total in the U.S.: 360,916
 

Now, let's take a look at Reuters' list, based on data released by automakers - but with included Tesla estimated sales:

  1. Ford F-Series P/U: 726,004
  2. Ram P/U: 569,388
  3. Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U: 529,765
  4. Toyota RAV4: 407,739
  5. Honda CR-V: 361,271
  6. Toyota Camry: 313,795
  7. Nissan Rogue: 285,602
  8. Jeep Grand Cherokee: 264,444
  9. Toyota Highlander: 264,128
  10. Honda Civic: 263,787
  11. Toyota Tacoma: 252,520
  12. Toyota Corolla: 248,993
  13. GMC Sierra P/U: 248,924
  14. Ford Explorer: 219,871
  15. Jeep Wrangler: 204,610
  16. Honda Accord: 202,676
  17. Tesla Model Y: 186,575
  18. Chevrolet Equinox: 165,323
  19. Tesla Model 3: 150,654
  20. Ford Escape: 145,415
  21. Nissan Sentra: 127,861
  22. Hyundai Elantra: 124,422

As we can see, the Tesla Model Y potentially should be the #17 best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2021, while the Tesla Model 3 would be potentially at #19.

Even if the real numbers would be slightly lower than estimates, the two should be still within the top 20 (above 127,861) we assume.

The Tesla brand was recently classified as second in the premium/luxury segment, not far behind BMW.

More sales reports

Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
