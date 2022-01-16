Two Tesla models appear to be among the top 20 best-selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2021: the Model Y and Model 3.

The top 20 list, released by Reuters earlier this month, does not include Tesla, because the manufacturer releases only global sales numbers - 936,172 in 2021 (including 911,208 Model 3/Y and 24,964 Model S/X).

However, according to registration data, we know that the Model 3 and Model Y were well above 100,000 each, and that was back in October.

According to Troy Teslike's estimates, Tesla actually should be included:

Tesla Model Y: 186,575

Tesla Model 3: 150,654

Tesla Model S/X: 23,687

Tesla total in the U.S.: 360,916

Now, let's take a look at Reuters' list, based on data released by automakers - but with included Tesla estimated sales:

Ford F-Series P/U: 726,004 Ram P/U: 569,388 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U: 529,765 Toyota RAV4: 407,739 Honda CR-V: 361,271 Toyota Camry: 313,795 Nissan Rogue: 285,602 Jeep Grand Cherokee: 264,444 Toyota Highlander: 264,128 Honda Civic: 263,787 Toyota Tacoma: 252,520 Toyota Corolla: 248,993 GMC Sierra P/U: 248,924 Ford Explorer: 219,871 Jeep Wrangler: 204,610 Honda Accord: 202,676 Tesla Model Y: 186,575 Chevrolet Equinox: 165,323 Tesla Model 3: 150,654 Ford Escape: 145,415 Nissan Sentra: 127,861 Hyundai Elantra: 124,422

As we can see, the Tesla Model Y potentially should be the #17 best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2021, while the Tesla Model 3 would be potentially at #19.

Even if the real numbers would be slightly lower than estimates, the two should be still within the top 20 (above 127,861) we assume.

The Tesla brand was recently classified as second in the premium/luxury segment, not far behind BMW.