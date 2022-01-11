According to a recent report from GM Authority, General Motors has filed a new trademark for its "PowerBase" system. Essentially, it's a beefed-up power bar for its upcoming electric pickup trucks to compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning.

It's important to note that GM has already revealed the PowerBase, though there wasn't an official trademark application filed, nor has pricing been revealed. In addition, the trademark makes some of the details related to the PowerBase more official.

As electric vehicles continue to become more popular and new models arrive, we'll likely see more cars, trucks, and SUVs that are capable of providing external power – known as V2L functionality (vehicle-to-load). This stands to be especially true related to pickup trucks and work-related vehicles.

GM Authority notes that the trademark paperwork was filed with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) on January 3, 2022. It's labeled under "Good and Services," along with the words, “Power inverter for use in a motor land vehicle.” The trademark was assigned serial number 97200205.

Essentially, the PowerBase is an optional onboard system for providing external power. It will be available on the upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. According to GM, the feature will include up to 10 electrical outlets. It will be capable of delivering 10.2 kW of power for various applications. For example, you could plug in tools, use the feature while camping, or even power your home with the electric pickup truck. GM Authority points out that the feature could even be used to charge another EV.

Ford is offering a similar feature on its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. It's coined the Pro Power Onboard system, and it's capable of providing 9.2 kW of power.

The 2024 Silverado EV WT (work truck) will start at $39,900. However, the RST First Edition model commands a whopping $105,000. While it's never safe to assume, it would make sense if the PowerBase feature came standard on at least some versions of the electric truck. That said, we have no idea if it will be offered as an individual accessory, as part of a package, or both.