Stellantis brands Peugeot, Citroën and Opel will sell only battery-powered versions of their compact and midsize MPVs in Europe starting this year, axing gasoline- and diesel-powered variants.

In separate press releases, the automakers announced that the decision has been made to ensure the future viability of these models.

The Peugeot Rifter and Traveller/Expert, along with the Citroën Berlingo and SpaceTourer and Opel Combo Life, Vivaro Combi and Zafira Life, will be sold exclusively with electric drive starting in 2022.

Marketed as the e-Rifter, e-Traveller/e-Expert, e-Berlingo, e-Spacetourer, Combo-e Life, Vivaro-e Combi, and Zafira-e Life, these models are passenger versions of light-commercial vans that individual customers can order only as all-electric models as of early January across the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Gallery: Stellantis selling electric-only MPVs in Europe from 2022

6 Photos

Business customers can continue to order internal-combustion drivetrains, as can private buyers in most countries outside the EU and UK, including Switzerland and the Balkans.

"Electrification is a particularly sensitive issue for the future of the MPV segments. Their silhouette and their weight lead them to consume more fuel, as gas prices continue to rise. This situation will rapidly reduce the relevance of gasoline or diesel offerings for these models.” Citroën press statement

In addition to the electric MPVs, Opel says it will offer a purely electric Astra-e in 2023 as it moves to become an all-electric brand from 2028.

Opel also says it will offer an electrified version of every model from 2024, without exception, including the successors to the Crossland crossover and Insignia midsize sedan and wagon.

As for Peugeot, the all-new 308 compact family car will also be available as a purely electric model from 2023 for both body styles, the hatchback and the SW wagon.

Stellantis’s decision to sell only purely electric versions of most of its van-derived MPVs in Europe does not affect utility versions, which will continue to offer gasoline- and diesel-powered versions. The Fiat brand, which will get a version of the midsize van called the Scudo (also available as an e-Scudo EV), has not yet announced a similar decision.