Tesla China just published a brand-new video tour of its Gigafactory production facility in China, which is coined Giga Shanghai. Not only is the tour itself interesting to watch, but the fact that it's hyper-focused on safety takes it to the next level. What's more, the video above is only Part 1 of a series.

Tesla has been touting its "safety first" approach for years. While its cars are incredibly quick, and some folks would say they have questionable driver-assistance technology, Tesla's vehicles certainly excel in crash tests.

In fact, according to data revealed by CEO Elon Musk, Tesla's vehicles earned the lowest probability of injury figures of any cars ever tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). A related tweet posted by Tesla Great China reads:

"A 5-Star safety rating in every category is just a starting point for further progress. Tesla will always surpass and set higher safety standards. Follow us to explore the Tesla Giga Principle of Safety shown on Gigafactory Shanghai."

What makes Tesla's vehicles so safe?

There's a ton of information in the 8-minute video, and we can imagine there will be much more as Part 2 becomes available. The video focuses specifically on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built in China, though Tesla's focus on safety applies to all models on a global level.

The video highlights Tesla's advantages related to vehicle casting technologies, hollow doors beams, flexible structures, and materials used to increase overall safety. All of Tesla's cars are constructed with a combination of steel and aluminum.

In addition, like all EVs, since there's no engine up front, these cars are arguably much better at absorbing impact and keeping the cabin intact during a collision. Moreover, Tesla's vehicles have a series of advanced crumple zones to help absorb the impact of a crash and keep passenger injuries to a minimum.

A Giga Shanghai materials engineer shared via Teslarati:

“The unibody casting door frame actually uses the strongest armor-class steel in the industry. It is formed using unibody casting so the whole side of the car is protected by the ultra-strength steel. It make[s] sure that the passengers can still open the door while escaping a collision.”

As we've reported in the past, Tesla also runs its own extensive, in-house crash tests at a lab in Fremont, California. It also collects real-world crash data from its global fleet in an effort to continue improving the safety of its vehicles over time.

There's obviously a whole lot more information in the video to digest, so we'll leave you to it. Check it out and then start a conversation in our comment section below.