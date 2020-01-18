Most people are probably aware that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Insitute for Highway Safety (IIHS) perform official crash tests on most vehicles. Similarly, Euro NCAP is a safety organization that also crash tests vehicles.

What some people may not be aware of is that automakers also crash test their own vehicles. Early in the design process, most automakers use computer simulations that rely on mathematical models and formulas to learn how the vehicles will react in crashes. Once an actual physical vehicles exist, crash tests are performed in a lab.

The video above provides us with a brief look at the Tesla Crash Lab at the company's U.S. automotive factory in Fremont, California. You'll see the lab itself and how it works, as well as some footage of testing. More importantly, a few Tesla engineers provide details about the process.

The Tesla Model 3 was designated as a coveted Top Safety Pick+ by the IIHS. According to the NHTSA, the car received a perfect five-star overall rating. Euro NCAP gave the car excellent crash test ratings as well.

