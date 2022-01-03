The Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Corvette have never been direct rivals, but high-performance Mustangs have always been more than capable of giving Vettes a good run for their money, especially on the drag strip.

Can we say that about the latest-generation Corvette C8 and the Shelby GT500? Absolutely, but what if we replace the latter with the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance? That’s a very different discussion since the EV is much heavier than the C8 Corvette and less aerodynamic.

Mind you, the two cars have slightly similar specs, so racing them should make for an interesting video. That’s probably what the folks from Edmunds thought when taking the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 coupe and the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance to the track.

In the power department, the Corvette leads with 495 hp compared to the Mach-E GT’s 480 hp. However, the EV has 634 lb-ft (858 Nm) of torque from its dual-motor AWD powertrain, while the Vette’s 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 sends 470 lb-ft (636 Nm) of twist to the rear wheels.

Will the Ford’s AWD system and torque advantage—instantly delivered, by the way—be enough to offset the massive 1,348 lbs (611 kg) weight handicap? The video has the answer and we’re not going to spoil it too much.

We will say that Ryan ZumMallen and Travis Langness do two quarter-mile drag races followed by a roll race from 30 mph (48 mph). The cars are closer than you’d expect in all three races, but that’s only until the Mustang Mach-E GT starts to lose power. For those of you who didn’t know, the EV only ever gets five consecutive seconds of full power at a time to preserve battery life.

This is probably why you’ll see Ryan cheat in the final race to get a shot at winning. That five-second full power limit is really frustrating especially since the Mach-E GT Performance looked like it was going to do really well against the mid-engine Corvette before the restriction kicked in.