Numerous reports out of Korea are suggesting Genesis is working on a full-sized, all-electric SUV that will arrive sometime in 2023. What it will be called remains a mystery, but the GV90 could be a good bet - after all, Hyundai Motor Group has been making moves to protect that name via trademark since 2015.

Korean artist Gotcha Cars has now created a render illustrating what the GV90 might look like. The GV90 could be twinned with the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7 and Kia EV9, and will most likely be based on an extended version of the E-GMP platform. This would enable a range of up to 300 miles, meanwhile a 10-80% charge would take less than 30 minutes.

Whilst electric crossovers are becoming more and more prevalent, when it comes to full-sized electric SUVs your options remain somewhat restricted. Therefore Genesis would certainly get ahead of the luxury competition by launching the GV90 within the next two years. Currently its only rivals would be the Rivian R1S and Tesla Model X - with the latter not even considered a full-sized SUV by some. Others may also consider the BMW iX, Audi e-tron and upcoming GMC Hummer SUV as full-sized, but its important to note none have third-row seating.

For a more detailed look at Gotcha Cars GV90 render, check out this video.