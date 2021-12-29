VinFast has handed over the first batch of electric vehicles to customers in its home country of Vietnam, becoming the latest carmaker that can pride itself with having electric vehicles on the road.

In a ceremony held on December 25 at the company’s manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam, VinFast delivered the first run of VF e34 electric vehicles. According to the press release, the start of VF e34 manufacturing makes Vietnam one of the world’s few countries capable of clean-energy vehicle production.

The VF e34 electric small SUV is VinFast’s first EV and the first electric vehicle to be manufactured in Vietnam. It features a lithium-ion NCA battery enabling a driving range (NEDC) of about 285 km (177 miles). The 42 kWh pack powers a front-mounted electric motor that makes 110 kW (147 hp) and 242 Nm (178 lb-ft) of torque.

VinFast did not provide acceleration and top speed ratings, but given the curb weight of only 1,490 kg (3,285 lbs), we assume they are decent.

The VF e34 is offered with a battery rental program in Vietnam, with the base package of 500 km (310 miles) a month costing approximately $30. The offer also includes the free replacement of the battery when its charging capacity drops below 70%.

VinFast says it’s committed to renting batteries for the entire product life cycle and will adjust rental prices annually. The first 25,000 customers will get free battery rent for the first 12 months. On the topic of charging, VF e34 customers are gifted a 2.2 kW portable charger, while a 7.4 kW wall-mounted charger costs approximately $411.

The company also says its first EV offers intuitive operation and many integrated smart features researched and developed exclusively for the Vietnamese market, deployable via over-the-air updates.

In addition, the automaker offers an optional advanced driver assistance package worth approximately $2,600. The pack is free of charge for the first 25,000 reservation holders.

There’s no price available on VinFast’s website, but the reservation page where customers can book their VF e34 lists a 10,000,000 VDN (approximately $438) fee.

Outside Vietnam, VinFast has big expansion plans for North America and Europe. The company launched the VF e35 and VF e36 electric SUVs at the LA Auto Show last month, with both models expected to become available for pre-order in the US in the first half of 2022.

More details about VinFast’s expansion plans and full EV lineup consisting of five models will be offered at CES 2022 (January 5–8).