We had the chance to see the brand new Mercedes-Benz EQE at this year’s German motor show, the IAA 2021 held in Munich, but the automaker did not show the hotter EQE 53 AMG model. It did show the similarly hot version of the flagship EQS, and between that and some spy photos showing the smaller EQE AMG, Electric Vehicle Web was able to piece this design together.

Comparing it to the vehicle in the spy photos (which is only hidden by fairly light camouflage), this rendering looks spot on. They took the more aggressive AMG bumper design from one of the spy photos, they added the faux Panamericana grille with the vertical bars (and AMG badge), some AMG-esque wheels, as well as blacked out mirrors and side sills.

We didn’t see the blacked out skirts in the spy photos, but they did appear not painted, so maybe they will be glossy black in the final version - the EQS AMG has them and we presume the EQE will too and there will also be a faux diffuser in the rear to give the back a consistent look.

Inside, if we look at the EQS AMG, we expect the EQE to feature some sporty more bucket-like seats, AMG branding, some unique graphics for the digital gauge cluster and probably a unique artificially generated acceleration sound. When it comes to performance, we again have to turn to the EQS 53 for reference.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, to give it its full name, has a pair of electric motors that together provide a combined 658 horsepower (or up to 761 with a temporary overboost function) and 950 Nm (700.7 pound-feet) of torque. It sprints to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds (or to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds), tops out at 220 km/h (136.7 mph) and weighs 2,605 kg (5,743 kg).

We know the EQE has a smaller battery and is smaller overall, so we expect it to be a lighter vehicle by a good few hundred pounds. However, if Mercedes-AMG keeps the same power output from the larger EQS AMG, then the EQE would be noticeably quicker, more agile and better to drive.

We expect the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ is expected to debut sometime in 2022 (as a 2023 MY vehicle in the US), possibly at a major motor show in Europe.