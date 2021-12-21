The Mercedes-Benz EQB has received the maximum 5-star overall safety rating from Euro NCAP, with pretty good scores in all categories.

Euro NCAP has rated the EQB using data for the Mercedes-Benz GLB, which has a "practically identical" structure plus the data from additional crash tests of the EQB itself. This is why the rating is for "2019" despite it being a new model.

"The Mercedes-EQ EQB is a partner model to GLB and their structure is practically identical. Euro NCAP compared both vehicles to verify that the Mercedes-Benz GLB results can be applied to EQB and performed additional tests where necessary. The footage includes video of the Mercedes-Benz GLB 2019 and additional EQB 2021 tests."

Our attention was caught by very high results in the Adult Occupant and Child Occupant categories: respectively 95% and 91%. The Mercedes-Benz EQS recently received 96% and 91%, which is almost identical.

The Vulnerable Road Users result at 78%, and Safety Assist at 74% are not bad either, compared to 76% and 80% respectively in the EQS.

It's great to see that the less expensive Mercedes-Benz cars are also very safe.

Mercedes-Benz EQB Euro NCAP test results:

Adult Occupant - 95 percent

percent Child Occupant - 91 percent

percent Vulnerable Road Users - 78 percent

percent Safety Assist - 74 percent

See all details here.

