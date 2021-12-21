The Mercedes-Benz EQB has received the maximum 5-star overall safety rating from Euro NCAP, with pretty good scores in all categories.
Euro NCAP has rated the EQB using data for the Mercedes-Benz GLB, which has a "practically identical" structure plus the data from additional crash tests of the EQB itself. This is why the rating is for "2019" despite it being a new model.
"The Mercedes-EQ EQB is a partner model to GLB and their structure is practically identical. Euro NCAP compared both vehicles to verify that the Mercedes-Benz GLB results can be applied to EQB and performed additional tests where necessary. The footage includes video of the Mercedes-Benz GLB 2019 and additional EQB 2021 tests."
Our attention was caught by very high results in the Adult Occupant and Child Occupant categories: respectively 95% and 91%. The Mercedes-Benz EQS recently received 96% and 91%, which is almost identical.
The Vulnerable Road Users result at 78%, and Safety Assist at 74% are not bad either, compared to 76% and 80% respectively in the EQS.
It's great to see that the less expensive Mercedes-Benz cars are also very safe.
Mercedes-Benz EQB Euro NCAP test results:
- Adult Occupant - 95 percent
- Child Occupant - 91 percent
- Vulnerable Road Users - 78 percent
- Safety Assist - 74 percent
See all details here.
Crash tests include:
- Frontal impact test - 50% of the width of the car is striking an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
- Frontal impact test - the car impacts a rigid full-width barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph)
- Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
- Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (20 mph)
