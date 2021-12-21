The Mercedes-Benz EQB has received the maximum 5-star overall safety rating from Euro NCAP, with pretty good scores in all categories.

Euro NCAP has rated the EQB using data for the Mercedes-Benz GLB, which has a "practically identical" structure plus the data from additional crash tests of the EQB itself. This is why the rating is for "2019" despite it being a new model.

"The Mercedes-EQ EQB is a partner model to GLB and their structure is practically identical. Euro NCAP compared both vehicles to verify that the Mercedes-Benz GLB results can be applied to EQB and performed additional tests where necessary. The footage includes video of the Mercedes-Benz GLB 2019 and additional EQB 2021 tests."

Our attention was caught by very high results in the Adult Occupant and Child Occupant categories: respectively 95% and 91%. The Mercedes-Benz EQS recently received 96% and 91%, which is almost identical.

The Vulnerable Road Users result at 78%, and Safety Assist at 74% are not bad either, compared to 76% and 80% respectively in the EQS.

It's great to see that the less expensive Mercedes-Benz cars are also very safe.

Mercedes-Benz EQB Euro NCAP Crash Test
6 Photos
Mercedes-Benz EQB Euro NCAP Crash Test Mercedes-Benz EQB Euro NCAP Crash Test Mercedes-Benz EQB Euro NCAP Crash Test Mercedes-Benz EQB Euro NCAP Crash Test Mercedes-Benz EQB Euro NCAP Crash Test Mercedes-Benz EQB Euro NCAP Crash Test

Mercedes-Benz EQB Euro NCAP test results:

  • Adult Occupant - 95 percent
  • Child Occupant - 91 percent
  • Vulnerable Road Users - 78 percent
  • Safety Assist - 74 percent
external_image

See all details here.

See also

wuling hongguang ev crash test Watch Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV Crash Test With Other EV
euroncap crash test mercedes eqs Euro NCAP Crash Tests The 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS

Crash tests include:

  • Frontal impact test - 50% of the width of the car is striking an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
  • Frontal impact test - the car impacts a rigid full-width barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph)
  • Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
  • Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (20 mph)
Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com