In the first quarter of 2022, the all-new BMW iX will join the growing number of electric premium SUVs, so let's take a look at how its spec compares, on paper, with other models.

We must admit that with a 111.5 kWh battery, a range of more than 300 miles, and quick acceleration, it's a strong contender. Even with its controversial exterior design.

BMW iX xDrive50 vs Tesla Model X LR AWD

The first model to compare will be the 2022 Tesla Model X Long Range. According to the specs, the BMW iX has a noticeably bigger battery (over 10% higher total capacity), however, according to EPA test procedure, the range is almost 7% lower. Nonetheless, it's over 300 miles, so no issue there.

Both cars are all-wheel-drive, but the higher power output allows Tesla to accelerate faster and reach a higher top speed.

In terms of charging, the onboard charger is probably similar (11.5 kW or so in the case of Tesla Model X), while the real-world comparison of DC fast charging requires an in-depth analysis. For sure the 195 kW peak is a good starting point, but we guess that the Tesla Model X might be a little bit faster and, most importantly, it has access to the Tesla Supercharging network.

Finally, the pricing - here is where the BMW iX excels, as its MSRP is almost 21% lower, and due to the lack of the $7,500 federal tax credit for Tesla, the effective difference might be almost 28%. That's close to $30,000.

Considering that the BMW iX is supposed to be a higher quality product with nicer materials and possibly better driving experience, higher ride comfort, and a quieter interior, many potential customers will be willing to select BMW over the more technologically-oriented Tesla.

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 111.5 kWh 11.5% 100 kWh* EPA Range Combined 324 mi*

(521 km) -6.9% 348 mi

(560 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.4 s 15.8% 3.8 s Top speed 124 mph

(200 km/h) -20% 155 mph

(249 km/h) Peak power 385 kW -22.8% 499 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km) City 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km) Highway 97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km) Charging AC On-board charger: 11 kW

Info: 0-100% SOC in 8 h and 15 min DC Peak charging power: 195 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC in less than 40 min Peak charging power: 250 kW Prices MSRP $83,200 -20.8% $104,990 Dest. Charge +$995 +$1,200 Tax Credit $7,500 N/A Effective Price $76,695 -27.8% $106,190

BMW iX xDrive50 vs Audi e-tron SUV

Compared to the Audi e-tron, the BMW iX has a significantly higher EPA range (by 46%), and that's through 17.4% higher battery capacity. The acceleration and system output are also better in the BMW.

On the other hand, the BMW iX is - effectively - 29% more expensive, so one is essentially paying more to get more.

We can note that the similarly priced Audi e-tron S ($84,800) has similar acceleration (4.3 s), but less range (208 miles EPA).

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 111.5 kWh 17.4% 95 kWh EPA Range Combined 324 mi*

(521 km) 45.9% 222 mi

(357 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.4 s -20% 5.5 s Top speed 124 mph

(200 km/h) 0% 124 mph

(200 km/h) Peak power 385 kW 28.3% 300 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km) City 78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km) Highway 77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi (272 Wh/km) Charging AC On-board charger: 11 kW

Info: 0-100% SOC in 8 h and 15 min

Info: 0-100% SOC in 10 h and 30 min DC Peak charging power: 195 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC in less than 40 min Peak charging power: 150 kW Prices MSRP $83,200 26.3% $65,900 Dest. Charge +$995 +$1,095 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $76,695 28.9% $59,495

BMW iX xDrive50 vs Cadillac Lyriq

One of the most interesting comparisons is the one against the upcoming, all-new Cadillac Lyriq, built on the GM's Ultium platform.

The BMW iX has a noticeably bigger battery (11% higher capacity), which should translate into a higher range. In the case of the Cadillac Lyriq, the EPA range is not yet determined and there is only a RWD version available initially.

We must wait a little more until we have an opportunity to compare AWD to AWD versions. Nonetheless, it's expected that the regular (not limited trim) of the Cadillac Lyriq AWD will be less expensive than the BMW iX.

[B] Drive AWD RWD Battery 111.5 kWh 11.1% 100.4 kWh EPA Range Combined 324 mi*

(521 km) 8% 300 mi*

(483 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.4 s Top speed 124 mph

(200 km/h) Peak power 385 kW 51% 255 kW Charging AC On-board charger: 11 kW

Info: 0-100% SOC in 8 h and 15 min On-board charger: 19.2 kW DC Peak charging power: 195 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC in less than 40 min Peak charging power: 190 kW Prices MSRP $83,200 41.5% $58,795 Dest. Charge +$995 +$1,195 Tax Credit $7,500 N/A Effective Price $76,695 27.8% $59,990

BMW iX xDrive50 vs Rivian R1S

The comparison with the Rivian R1S is a bit of a stretch because it's a larger vehicle (three rows and seven seats). It has a substantially bigger battery to achieve a similar EPA range.

The Rivian R1S has higher power output, and in general, its quad motor all-wheel-drive system should be much more capable than the dual-motor all-wheel-drive system in the BMW iX. The acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds makes it very quick and, on top of that, it's a less expensive model.

Well, we can assume that BMW might have better quality and many advantages in particular areas, but so does the R1S. The Rivian R1S is really surprisingly competitive in the entire market, but its availability might be limited in 2022 (especially for those who did not reserve one in 2020-2021).

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 111.5 kWh -17.4% 135 kWh* EPA Range Combined 324 mi*

(521 km) 2.5% 316 mi

(508 km) City 331.4 mi

(533 km) Highway 296.4 mi

(477 km) Specs 0-60 mph 4.4 s 46.7% 3 s Top speed 124 mph

(200 km/h) -0.8% 125 mph

(201 km/h) Peak power 385 kW -31.5% 562 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 69 MPGe: 488 Wh/mi (304 Wh/km) City 73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi (287 Wh/km) Highway 65 MPGe: 518 Wh/mi (322 Wh/km) Charging AC On-board charger: 11 kW

Info: 0-100% SOC in 8 h and 15 min On-board charger: 11.5 kW DC Peak charging power: 195 kW

Info: 10-80% SOC in less than 40 min Peak charging power: 210 kW



Prices MSRP $83,200 18.9% $70,000 Dest. Charge +$995 +$1,075 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $76,695 20.6% $63,575

The BMW iX appears to be a big step forward for BMW, which was lacking new all-electric cars for multiple years. The car appears to be pretty good, but the brief comparison reveals that the upcoming new EVs like Cadillac, Rivian and others also are raising the bar.

Feel free to leave us a comment as to which models you would choose.

Summary

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Audi e-tron quattro 20" $65,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $59,495 2022 Audi e-tron S 20" $84,800 +$1,095 $7,500 $78,395 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 20" $83,200 +$995 $7,500 $76,695 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition $58,795 +$1,195 N/A $59,990 2022 Rivian R1S (Large pack, 21") $70,000 +$1,075 $7,500 $63,575 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20" $104,990 +$1,200 N/A $106,190 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Audi e-tron quattro 20" AWD 95 222 mi

(357 km) 5.5 124 mph

(200 km/h) 2022 Audi e-tron S 20" AWD 95 208 mi

(335 km) 4.3 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 20" AWD 111.5 324 mi*

(521 km) 4.4 124 mph

(200 km/h) 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition RWD 100.4 300 mi*

(483 km) 2022 Rivian R1S (Large pack, 21") AWD 135* 316 mi

(508 km) 3.0 125 mph

(201 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20" AWD 100* 348 mi

(560 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2022 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" AWD 100* 333 mi

(536 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values