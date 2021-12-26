Nikola reports that Heniff Transportation Systems intends to acquire 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers, a member of the Nikola Corporation sales and service dealer network.

This is an initial agreement and upon the successful initial deployment of 10 units (starting in the first half of 2022), the company might order an additional 90 vehicles (up to 100 in total).

"The agreement between Heniff Transportation and Thompson Truck Centers is a fleet-as-a-service model where Thompson will provide the sales, service, maintenance, and energy infrastructure required to operate the Nikola Tre BEV trucks. Deliveries are expected to commence first half of 2022." "Heniff is a family of companies recognized as a leader in liquid bulk transportation, rail transloading, ISO depot operations, tank cleaning, and related maintenance. With nearly 100 locations connected nationwide and over 2,000 tractors, their integrated freight network is unparalleled."

Nikola recently delivered the very first two electric trucks in California, and it seems that there are more fleets interested in the Nikola Tre model.

Bob Heniff, CEO of Heniff Transportation said:

"After visiting with Nikola's leadership team, touring the new Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility, and taking a test ride in the Nikola Tre BEV, we were impressed by the power, performance, engineering, and quality of the truck. We see this partnership with Nikola and Thompson as a means to accelerate our strategy for electrification of our fleet and as a positive benefit for our customers, communities, employees, and stakeholders."

On the other hand, it's never easy to start a business and a lot of the agreements are just letters of intent.

