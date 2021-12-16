In January 2021, Ken Block made a rather surprising announcement, ending his 11-year partnership with Ford Motor Company.

Then in September, the drift and rally ace signed with Audi, promising a new Gymkhana video featuring a “very special” Audi e-tron.

Well, that Audi EV is here and it’s called the S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron. Developed exclusively for Ken Block, the all-electric coupe brings back memories of the legendary Audi Sport quattro S1 the brilliant Walter Röhrl drove to victory at the 1987 Pikes Peak hillclimb.

For example, the spectacular aerodynamics have now been translated into a modern form; the way designers integrated that massive front spoiler and its rear counterpart is truly spectacular. Interestingly, the car was styled by Audi Design in Ingolstadt in record time: four weeks from the first drawing to the final design.

Audi hasn’t released the specs yet, but you can be sure they’re going to be impressive. The S1 Hoonitron features two electric motors, all-wheel drive, “power galore,” a carbon fiber chassis, and the full FIA safety standards. Block got to know the car for the first time in November.

“Audi gave me the opportunity to test it for a few days in Germany. I’m familiar with a wide variety of cars using internal combustion engines and transmissions, but there were a lot of new things for me to learn here. Spinning into a donut at 150 km/h directly from standstill – just using my right foot – is an all-new experience for me. Our work was focused on getting the car and I used to each other. My thanks go to the whole Audi Sport squad for their outstanding teamwork.”

The S1 Hoonitron’s entire development, including the technology, took place at Audi Sport’s Neckarsulm location in Germany, the same place where the RS e-tron GT is produced.

The Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron will be the star of Ken Block’s next Gymkhana series video, whose working title “Elektrikhana.” The US rally driver is looking forward to it and so are we.