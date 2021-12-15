We haven't heard a whole lot about the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX for a time. The brand first teased the car back in July 2021, and followed that up with an announcement in November that it will debut on January 3, 2022, as the most efficient Mercedes ever built.

This week, Mercedes put out a new press release confirming that the digital world premiere is, in fact, set to happen at 6:00 PM (CET) on January 3, on the Mercedes me media online platform. Following the Vision EQXX's debut, Mercedes will make it available from January 5th through the 8th at the Mercedes-Benz stand at CES in Las Vegas.

You can tune in to watch the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX World Premiere live by clicking here. In case the timing of the event doesn't fit your schedule, Mercedes says it will be available to watch on-demand after the event.

Mercedes' Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener, along with board members Ola Källenius and Markus Schäferother and experts from the Vision EQXX's development teams will speak about the car during the live event.

Aside from the updated teaser image, Mercedes didn't provide any notable updates, though we only have to wait a few weeks now until we'll know much more about the incredibly efficient electric car. Mercedes writes:

"The software-defined research prototype is the most efficient vehicle the brand has ever built. It is a statement that underscores not only the innovative strength of Mercedes-Benz, but also its stated aim to 'Lead in Electric' and 'Lead in Car Software.'"

Mercedes says the Vision EQXX is part of a project to drive energy efficiency to the max. It will feature a state-of-the-art powertrain, lightweight and sustainable materials, and advanced software to further help with efficiency. The brand claims the EQXX will have over 620 miles of real-world range and will be able to achieve a monumental six miles per kilowatt-hour.