Switching from internal combustion-engined vehicles to full EVs seems to be inevitable for all automakers, even those who build supercars or very high-end vehicles. This type of automaker seems less willing to go all-in on EVs like some mainstream brands have announced, but they will have to change and adapt to the times too.

Lamborghini is an extremely strong supercar brand characterized by bold styling, complete with its own style of door opening mechanism and powerful, noisy engines. And it seems the manufacturer is not willing to give up on the latter, according to the company’s CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, who recently spoke to Yahoo Finance.

Mr. Winkelmann discussed how Lamborghini is looking to tackle the problem of electrification, giving clues as to what the company intends to do over the next decade. He reiterated the plan to have four models in the range, he announced that the first pure EV would arrive in close to the end of the decade and that it would still like to keep selling ICE vehicles (powered by synthetic produced in a carbon-neutral way).

Of the four models, two will be

Sports cars and two more versatile vehicles. And after 2030, they're diversified so they're more daily usable vehicles. We will have them full electric cars. On the super sports cars, we are planning now to be doing them as plug-in hybrids. So the new cars will be plug-in hybrids. The legislator will tell us what we are allowed to do from 2030 onwards.

Winkelmann went on to say that

And on the other hand, we hope that there will be an opportunity for synthetic fuel-- which is then CO2 neutral-- to be as big enough, or distributed enough in a high quantity, that we have a capillarity, which we can also then fuel our super sports cars. So this is an opportunity we want to live open. We don't have to decide now, because this is not the moment where this type of fuel is present.

The big news for us, though, is the pure-electric Lambo that will reportedly arrive in 2027 or 2028, according to Winklemann. We don’t know too much about it other than the fact that it will be the fourth model, the one that completes the range as it is currently being envisioned.

The EV may be one of the mystery vehicles that Winklemann mentioned in the interview, the other being the second-generation Urus SUV, which could itself become fully-electric.

Many are hoping that it will be a sporty 2+2 type vehicle, a big two-door grand tourer along the lines of the classic Espada, or it could even be an actual electric sports sedan, Lambo’s interpretation of the Porsche Taycan or Audi E-Tron GT; it could be built on the PPE architecture developed by Audi and Porsche.