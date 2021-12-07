Here is a quick look at a camouflaged prototype of the Rivian R1S all-electric SUV, seen connected to an Electrify America fast charging station in San Diego.

The video is not particularly new, as according to the description it was recorded on October 31, but we still find it interesting, since there are few reports about the R1S.

"Saw a brand spankin new Rivian R1S in the wild at Target in Vista, CA. October 31st, 2021"

The Rivian R1S appears to be a very large vehicle - it's a three-row, 7-seat SUV after all - and its boxy rear actually makes it look bigger than a RAM pickup that's parked nearby.

Unfortunately, there is no info about the charging power at a particular SOC level, so an opportunity to collect a data point was missed.

Anyway, according to the manufacturer, the production of the R1S is expected to start this month with a symbolic goal of 25 units out of which some 15 would be delivered.

It's not clear whether the production ramp up will progress as planned, as some early reservation holders report about delivery delays from January 2022 to March-April.

The Rivian R1S, just like the Rivian R1T pickup, has received an EPA range rating of over 300 miles on a single charge.

Gallery: Rivian R1S

57 Photos

Rivian R1S specs:

Range:

EPA: 316 miles (508 km)

250+ mile (402+ km) affordable version to follow

250+ mile (402+ km) affordable version to follow undisclosed battery capacity - around 135 kWh

2170-type cylindrical cells (7,776), supplied by Samsung SDI

2170-type cylindrical cells (7,776), supplied by Samsung SDI 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.0 seconds

quad motor, all-wheel drive

on-board charger: 11.5 kW (AC Level 2); up to 25 miles of range per hour of charge

DC fast charging: up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes

wading depth: 3+ ft (more than 0.91 m)

towing capacity: up to 7,700 lbs (3,493 kg)

Rivian R1T specs: