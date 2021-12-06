Nissan has announced this month an extensive rollout of "fast chargers" - 24 kW and 50 kW - at dealerships in 18 European countries.

Due to the power level, it sounds almost like déjà vu of a press release from 5-8 years ago, when the company was launching some new CHAdeMO projects here and there.

In this case, the Japanese manufacturer intends to partner with two infrastructure providers - Allego and E.ON - which will install and maintain the equipment.

The chargers will have two plugs - CHAdeMO (to support the older EVs like the Nissan LEAF and Nissan e-NV200) and CCS Combo 2 for the new EVs like the Nissan Ariya and the upcoming Nissan Townstar van. Nissan has no choice but to support the CHAdeMO standard, which is retiring from Europe and North America.

We guess that the power output at dealerships is enough for the basic needs. Nissan says that by 2024, it would like to have the charging infrastructure ready at 70% of its network in Europe. The chargers will be included in the Nissan Charge app and Plugsurfing public charging services.

"The new strategic partnership is the latest example of Nissan's efforts to accelerate the transition to full electrification, working with the support of its European dealership network to expand the rapid charging infrastructure for EV owners across a total of 18 markets in the region, with the intention of having 70% of the network covered by 2024. Utilising the advanced infrastructure supplied by Allego and E.ON, the new initiative will see 24kW and 50kW combined CCS and CHAdeMO DC rapid charging units installed at Nissan dealerships to benefit thousands of European customers."

Allego announced that it has entered into a long-term partnership with Nissan and will will expand and manage the DC charging network at dealerships over 600 locations in 16 countries, including: Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

E.ON will be responsible to install and maintain chargers in the UK and Germany, which brings us to a total of 18 countries. A few more will probably join at a later point, we assume.

Jean-Philippe Roux, Deputy Vice President, Network Development & Customer Quality, Nissan AMIEO said:

"As we push forwards into a new chapter for Nissan's all-electric vehicle line-up with the innovative Ariya coupe crossover and versatile, fully electric Townstar light commercial vehicle, our comprehensive charging infrastructure expansion plan in partnership with Allego and E.ON is further evidence of our continued commitment to electric mobility."

Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego said:

"We are thrilled to partner with Nissan to enhance Europe's existing network of electric charging ports. Allego's partnership with a marquee auto manufacturer like Nissan testifies to our leadership position in the European charging market and demonstrates that electrification is no longer an abstract concept, but a long-term solution to one of the most pressing issues our world faces: climate change."

Mathias Wiecher, Senior Vice President eMobility at E.ON said: