Say hello to the Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept, a high-performance exploration, development and demonstration project showcasing how the all-electric Ariya production SUV powertrain can be shoehorned into a bespoke single seater racing car chassis.

Presented at the Nissan Futures event by Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan senior vice president for global design, and Juan Manuel Hoyos, Nissan global marketing divisional general manager for brand and engagement, the Ariya Single Seater Concept demonstrates the performance potential of Nissan’s all-electric production powertrain. It also hints at the styling of the Ariya SUV while demonstrating a new and efficient EV performance language.

“As we began to shape our Nissan Ambition 2030 long-term vision, we continued to build on our Timeless Japanese Futurism design language. We are now drawing inspiration from the Japanese words shun, meaning to run fast and effortlessly, and sho, meaning to soar with power and grace. The Ariya Single Seater Concept is the perfect expression of this new language. Leveraging the Ariya’s EV powertrain in a motorsports-inspired package allowed our international team to capture this new sense of speed, technology and artistry.” Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan senior vice president for global design

The design cues from the Ariya SUV are subtle and include the electrified and illuminated “V” motion element at the front, fluid and efficient side surfaces exaggerated to a maximum in carbon fiber, and the color scheme.

Nissan says it also took inspiration from its participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to create the Ariya Single Seater Concept, which is pretty obvious as the study looks much more like a Formula E car than an Ariya SUV.

“Nissan competes in Formula E not only to race on track, but also to support the development of compelling electric vehicles for customers. Our EV programs inform our Formula E program and vice versa, allowing for road-to-track technology transfer as well as track-to-road.” Tommaso Volpe, Nissan global motorsports director

The Ariya Single Seater Concept explores the combination of the all-electric powertrain, dual motors and all-wheel drive system of the Nissan Ariya SUV with a pure single seat racing chassis, demonstrating just how thrilling electric vehicles could be. It may also offer a glimpse into the styling of Nissan's future performance EVs.