Mazda North American Operations released its November sales results in the U.S. and, for the first time in monthly report, it listed the all-electric Mazda MX-30.

The car has been offered since September, but the Japanese company hasn't included the MX-30 in the September and October reports.

So how many were delivered? Well, 55 units last month and 120 total, which means 65 in September-October.

That's not too many - not even a percent of Mazda's total sales of 20,602 in November (313,334 year-to-date).

Only time will tel, whether Mazda MX-30 monthly sales will exceed its EPA range of 100 miles.

According to the first look review, it's stylish, but a weak electric car with specs that would be interesting maybe a decade earlier.

Out of Spec Reviews notes that besides the low range, the fast charging at 30+ kW during the test is also quite slow.

Overall, the MX-30 could be considered as a second or third car in a family for someone who does not drive a lot.

Mazda MX-30 specs (Europe and U.S.):