Mazda North American Operations released its November sales results in the U.S. and, for the first time in monthly report, it listed the all-electric Mazda MX-30.
The car has been offered since September, but the Japanese company hasn't included the MX-30 in the September and October reports.
So how many were delivered? Well, 55 units last month and 120 total, which means 65 in September-October.
That's not too many - not even a percent of Mazda's total sales of 20,602 in November (313,334 year-to-date).
Only time will tel, whether Mazda MX-30 monthly sales will exceed its EPA range of 100 miles.
According to the first look review, it's stylish, but a weak electric car with specs that would be interesting maybe a decade earlier.
Out of Spec Reviews notes that besides the low range, the fast charging at 30+ kW during the test is also quite slow.
Overall, the MX-30 could be considered as a second or third car in a family for someone who does not drive a lot.
Gallery: 2022 Mazda MX-30: First Drive
Mazda MX-30 specs (Europe and U.S.):
- Range:
up to 100 miles (161 km) EPA
up to 200 km (124 miles) of WLTP range
- energy consumption of 19 kWh/100 km (62 miles) WLTP
- 35.5 kWh battery pack (prismatic cells, total nominal voltage of 355 V)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.7 seconds
- top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)
- front-wheel drive (e-SKYACTIV powertrain)
- AC synchronous motor: 107 kW (145 PS) peak (80.9 kW continuous) and 271 Nm
- AC charging using 6.6 kW on-board charger
- DC fast charging (CCS Combo) 20-80% in about 36 minutes (up to 50 kW)
- Overall length × overall width × overall height: 4,395mm × 1,795mm × 1,570mm
Wheelbase 2,655mm
- curb weight of 1,720–1,750 kg out of total 2,119 kg permissible
About this article