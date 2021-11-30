Volvo has added a cheaper, less powerful version of the XC40 Recharge to its UK lineup. It has just one motor driving the front wheels, the same one as in the base front-wheel drive Polestar 2, and a smaller 69 kWh battery pack.

Performance compared to the 408 horsepower all-wheel drive electric XC40 is relaxed, with a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) time of 7.4 seconds (versus 4.5 seconds in the AWD model) and a top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph). The WLTP range for this front-wheel drive model is estimated to be between 257 and 262 miles (413 and 421 km).

How much will British buyers save if they opt for this front-driven model? Well, it’s about £5,000, if they opt for the cheapest variant, the £48,300 Plus or £53,050 for the much better specced Pro model.

Gallery: Volvo XC40 Recharge Facelift

9 Photos

The Plus model is still well equipped, with standard kit such as full-LED headlights, reversing camera or electric front seats. Move up to Pro and that adds a 360-degree surround-view camera system, a panoramic sunroof and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. Both can charge at up to 155 kW from a rapid charging stations or up to 11 kW from a Level 2 wallbox.

Volvo is definitely smart to offer these more affordable versions of the XC40 Recharge because if it’s anything like the front-drive Polestar 2, it’s still perfectly fine to drive without all-wheel drive, so you can now skip that and not really lose a whole lot in the process (well, aside from acceleration, of course). Both versions have the same rated 1,500 kg (3,300 pounds) towing capacity for a braked trailer or half that for unbraked.