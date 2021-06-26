The all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge range has grown with the creation of a new, three-tier line-up unique to the zero-emission SUV. The revamped range is available to order now, with prices starting at £49,950, but Volvo expects 95 percent of retail customers to pay through a Care by Volvo subscription package.

Available in two forms – Fixed and Flexible – the subscription shovels costs such as the lease price, maintenance and servicing into one monthly payment. The subscription even covers replacement tyres and roadside assistance, and it can be tailored to include insurance.

Opting for the Fixed package gives customers all these features over a three-year deal, with no deposit or sign-up fee, with prices from £619 a month. Alternatively, the Flexible option gives you an initial 30-day trial, followed by an open-ended three-month rolling contract. After the 30 days are up, the customer can change their car or end the subscription with three months’ notice.

That allows customers to flit between the three different models if they so wish. The new-look range kicks off with the Recharge Twin, which comes with Volvo’s Android-based nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard. That comes with four years of data, including worldwide Google Maps, access to apps through the Google Play Store and the Apple CarPlay integration system for iPhone users. Other standard features include LED headlights, dual-zone climate control and a digital driver display, not to mention a powered tailgate, rear parking sensors and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Upgrading to the £52,950 Recharge Twin Plus adds front parking sensors and a reversing camera, as well as power-adjustable heated front seats and heated rear seats. There’s a heated steering wheel, too, and a heat pump that improves heating and cooling efficiency to optimise range in hot or cold conditions.

The range is capped by the Twin Recharge Pro, which starts at £56,700. That car includes Volvo’s Pilot Assist driver assistance tech, a panoramic sunroof and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon 600W sound system. You also get 20-inch alloy wheels, auto-dimming door mirrors and part-leather, part-nubuck upholstery. Finally, a 360-degree manoeuvring camera is thrown in to give you a bird’s-eye view of the car and its surroundings.

All three models come with the same 78 kWh lithium-ion battery and twin electric motors. That means you get 402 bhp and four-wheel drive, giving you a 4.9-second 0-62 mph time. The car has a maximum range of up to 259 miles, depending on model specification.

“With the XC40 Recharge, we are showing how choosing a pure electric Volvo does not mean any sacrifice or compromise in the technology or useability that Volvo customers expect,” said Volvo Car UK managing director Kristian Elvefors. “We’ve ensured the specifications provide high levels of comfort, safety, connectivity and practicality, while the battery electric powertrain has the capacity to cover long distances, with quick recharging. Our Care by Volvo subscriptions are also an easy and convenient way for people to access the car they want with complete peace of mind.”